A security guard walks on the territory of the federal state budgetary institution ''Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports'', which houses a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW A committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is not in compliance with WADA rules, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing an adviser to the Minister of Sport.

"After the report of the independent commission, which exposed significant violations in the work of RUSADA, WADA asked for explanations from the Russian anti-doping service. RUSADA did this a few days ago, but they, evidently, didn't satisfy the world anti-doping organisation," TASS cited the adviser, Natalia Zhelanova, as saying.

Zhelanova also said that a final decision on the matter would be taken by a meeting of WADA's founders' council in Colorado Springs on Nov. 18, TASS reported.

