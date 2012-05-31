Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 100 metres event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Olympic champion Usain Bolt clocked a season's best of 9.76 seconds to win the 100 metres at the Rome Golden Gala Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The Jamaican world record holder, who managed only 10.04 in Ostrava last Friday, was back to his best against a world class field which included his compatriot and former world record holder Asafa Powell.

Powell, who said later he had not heard the starting gun, finished second in 9.91 while European champion Christophe Lemaitre finished strongly to take third place in 10.04 seconds.

Bolt told the BBC he had not been sleeping regularly since he arrived in Europe.

"After Ostrava I decided I will make sure to go to bed early and start eating right," he said. "I feel extremely well, so it's coming back and I'm feeling good.

"People expect me to do well all the time and I expect that from myself also, it's not really pressure for me. I came out here tonight not to prove anything but to tell myself I've still got it."

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)