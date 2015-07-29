STOCKHOLM Germany's Christina Schwanitz effectively wrapped up her first Diamond Race shot put title with a winning throw of 20.13 metres on the eve of the main IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

Schwanitz, who has 18 points and a nine-point lead over American Michelle Carter after four successive Diamond League wins this season, needs only to show up for the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 3 to end a run of four overall victories for world and Olympic champion Valerie Adams.

The 30-year-old New Zealander, voted IAAF Athlete of the Year, is still getting back to full fitness after returning to competition this month following operations last year to her elbow and shoulder.

Despite heavy rain in the Swedish capital's Kungstradgarden square on Wednesday, Schwanitz fouled only one of her six throws with her final effort of 19.24 matching the best distance achieved by second-placed Carter.

European champion Schwanitz has now thrown over 20 metres in her last six competitions.

Adams fouled on her last four efforts and had to settle for fourth place with a best of 18.69m.

A fifth round throw of 18.74m took Hungary's Anita Marton ahead of the frustrated New Zealander, who has yet to win in her three IAAF Diamond League outings this year.

