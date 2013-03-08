Ivan Tsikhan of Belarus competes in the men's hammer throw final of the athletics competition at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

LONDON Six athletes, including former Olympic and three-times world hammer champion Ivan Tsikhan of Belarus were named by the sport's governing body on Friday for failing doping tests after samples taken at the 2005 world championships in Helsinki were re-examined.

The other athletes named were Andrei Mikhnevich, Vadim Devyatovskiy and Nazdeya Ostapchuk from Belarus and Tatyana Kotova and Olga Kuzenkova of Russia.

All are now subject to the disciplinary procedures of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Tsikhan won the gold medal in Helsinki, while Devyatovskiy took silver. They finished in the same order at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, lost their medals after doping tests but won appeals against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Tsikhan did not compete at last year's London Olympics following a request by the IAAF.

Shot-putter Mikhnevich, the 2003 world champion, won an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

Long jumper Kotova was a bronze medallist at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics and won three successive silver medals in the world championships, while Kuzenkova won hammer gold at the 2004 Olympics and the world championships in Helsinki.

Ostapchuk was stripped of her London shot put gold medal last year after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

"The IAAF's message to cheaters is increasingly clear that, with constant advancements being made in doping detection, there is no place to hide," IAAF President Lamine Diack said in a statement on Friday.

"This re-testing is just the latest example of the IAAF's firm resolve to expose cheating in our sport. The IAAF will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the credibility of competition and, where the rules have been broken, will systematically uncover the cheats."

Two other athletes, Vladislav Piskunov of Ukraine, who finished 12th in the men's hammer in Helsinki and Neelam Jaswant Singh of India who was ninth in Group A of the women's discus qualification, had already been sanctioned, the IAAF said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)