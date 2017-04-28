PARIS Paris has been confirmed as the host city for the 2020 European Athletics Championships, European Athletics confirmed on Friday.

"I'm delighted that the European Athletics Council validated the Parisian project to host the European Athletics Championships 2020," said European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen.

"It's an ambitious yet realistic project, which will enable us to return our sport to centre stage again, shortly after the Olympic Games."

Paris was the sole bidder following the withdrawal of Tbilisi last year.

The 26th edition of the championships will take place at the Stade Sebastien Charlety from Aug. 26-30.

"Our candidacy has been approved unanimously by the European Athletics Council so there was no hesitation," French Athletics Federation President Andre Giraud told a news conference.

"The athletes' village will be located in the International university campus, which is a two-minute walk from the stadium."

Paris hosted the 2003 athletics world championships at the Stade de France, which is located in the outskirts of the French capital.

"We wanted the event to be hosted within the Paris city limits," said Pierre Weiss, the head of the organising committee.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)