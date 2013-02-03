Teenage Ethiopian distance runner Hagos Gebrhiwet and U.S. Olympic pole vault champion Jenn Suhr surged to the best performances of the year in winning their specialties at the Boston Indoor grand prix on Saturday.

The 18-year-old world junior 5,000 metres record holder outran American Galen Rupp and fellow Ethiopian Dejen Gebremeskel to win the featured 3,000 metres in seven minutes, 32.87 seconds, beating American Bernard Lagat's time of 7:34.71 set hours earlier in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Rupp, runner-up to British training partner Mo Farah in the London Olympics 10,000, took second in 7:33.67, the second fastest performance by an American.

Olympic 5,000 metres silver medallist Gebremeskel was third in 7:43.32.

Suhr soared 4.76 metres (15 feet, 7 1/4 inches) on her first attempt before missing twice at an American record 4.90 metres (16 feet, 3/4 inches).

"The first attempt was really good and I was just a little short," Suhr told reporters.

Three time Olympic gold medallist Tirunesh Dibaba dominated the infrequently run women's two-mile, winning in 9:13.17, but the time was much slower than she wanted.

"I was thinking of running (world record) 9:02 or 9:04 if I had the race I wanted.

"I took the pace very early, I could not run faster," Dibaba said. "I was hoping someone else would lead more but that didn't happen."

World indoor silver medallist Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast added to her success at 60 metres with a time of 7.07 seconds and American Matthew Centrowitz won the mile in 3:56.26.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)