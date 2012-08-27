Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
An athletics official has died after being struck by a javelin during a youth meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, the BBC reported on Monday.
Dieter Strack, 74, was hit in the throat by the javelin as he went to measure a throw on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.
The website of the local athletics federation described Strack as a "much-loved and experienced" sports judge.
"All of us who were there are horrified and in shock... We will always remember Dieter Strack," the federation said in a statement.
PARIS Rain and storms could disrupt quarter-final action at the French Open on Tuesday when local favourite Kristina Mladenovic takes on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky and men's champion Novak Djokovic is due to face rising Austrian talent Dominic Thiem.