ATHENS, June 16 Greek athletics chief Kostas Panagopoulos believes the government's closure of public broadcaster ERT is a disaster for the sport.

ERT was Greek athletics' main outlet for broadcasting and with its current status in limbo following the government's decision to close the organisation due to austerity measures, Panagopoulos fears for the future exposure of the sport in the birthplace of the Olympics.

"The public broadcasting service has always stood by the athletics federation consistently over the years, it is our window to the greater public. Its closure is a huge blow and concern for society, and is a disaster for amateur sports," Panagopoulos told radio station SportFM on Sunday.

Greek athletics, already struggling to compete with more popular sports such as football and basketball, has been hit hard during country's financial crisis, facing constant budget cuts.