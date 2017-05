WARSAW Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk broke her hammer world record at a meeting in Warsaw on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Pole produced a throw of 82.98 metres to eclipse the effort of 82.29 that won her the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

Wlodarczyk threw 80 metres-plus three times on Sunday and is the only female competitor to launch the hammer that distance.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Andrew Both)