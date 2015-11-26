MONACO Nov 26 IAAF president Sebastian Coe announced at a news conference on Thursday that he will step down from his ambassadorial role with sportswear company Nike.

Coe has worked as a paid ambassador for Nike but faced repeated questions about a potential conflict of interest.

An internal Nike email leaked this week appeared to show him supporting the bid of Eugene, the U.S. city with close links to the company, to host the 2021 world athletics championships. (Editing by Toby Davis)