LONDON IAAF president Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he had every confidence in the security surrounding August's world athletics championships in London having had a close-up view of operations during the 2012 Olympics in the city.

In the light of the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the Champions League match on Tuesday, Coe was asked whether security was being reviewed for the world championships.

"I can use my London (2012) experience here," Coe told a news conference in the city following a meeting of the Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

"The best type of security is the security you never discuss," added the man who was head of the organising committee of the 2012 Games which passed off without any major security issues.

"It is incremental and sequential and delivered in the light of all sorts of prevailing intelligence," Coe said.

"This is a city that does that probably better than pretty much anywhere in the world and we have a record of doing it extraordinarily well.

"So I am absolutely sure that the intelligence agencies, the Metropolitan Police and the plethora of other agencies will be looking at that all the time."

In Dortmund, three devices exploded near the team bus as it was taking players to the stadium to play a Champions League game against Monaco.

One player was injured and a man who, according to German prosecutors, was suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group was detained over the incident. The game had to be postponed until Wednesday.

