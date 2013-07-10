Britain's Phillips Idowu reacts after his jump in the men's triple jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Former triple jump world champion Phillips Idowu will miss next month's world championships in Moscow after announcing on Wednesday that he was taking an indefinite break from athletics.

The 34-year-old Briton has competed only once since last year's London Olympics, where he made an early exit after crashing out in qualifying.

"After some careful consideration I have decided that for the foreseeable future I will be taking a step back from athletics," the 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medallist said in a statement.

"I feel this is the right time for me to make this decision and it's not a choice I've made lightly."

British Athletics performance director Neil Black wished Idowu all the best.

"It's a big, brave decision for Phil and whilst we're sad to see him hang up his spikes for now, he's had a fantastic career," he said. "Winning medals across all major championships, including gold at world, European and Commonwealth is a brilliant record."

