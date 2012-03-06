HAVANA Olympic high hurdles champion Dayron Robles will miss the world indoor championships with a pulled back muscle, Cuban athletics officials said on Monday.

"Robles is suffering from a problem in his lower back and we don't want to risk him because it could become a more severe injury," national athletics commissioner Aurelio Romero told Radio Habana Cuba according to their website (www.radiohc.cu).

Romero said Robles crashed into one of the hurdles during a training session in Spain and the injury will keep him out of this weekend's championships in Istanbul.

The championships were looming as a key event in his preparations for the Olympic Games in London from July 27 to August 12.

"The first thing I can tell you is that (Robles) won't go to the world championships. It's nothing serious, but he doesn't want to take risks looking ahead to the Olympics," a Cuban team source, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters from Spain.

World 110 hurdles record holder Robles will return to Havana on Tuesday after taking part in several 60 metres hurdles races during the European indoor season.

