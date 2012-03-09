Dwain Chambers of Britain competes at the men's 60m heats the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL A baffling sound system attached to the starter's gun left sprinters and hurdlers bewildered, angry and even eliminated at the world indoor championships on Friday.

"It was pretty nerve racking," said British sprinter Dwain Chambers. "You could hardly hear anything from the speaker, which made it very difficult."

Among the casualties were Jamaican 60 metres contender Lerone Clarke and American Kristi Castlin, the year's fastest women's 60 metres hurdler.

"Nobody can hear it," an upset Clarke told Reuters after a slow reaction time as he waited for the sound from the starting gun left him a non-qualifying 34th in the 60 metres.

Other athletes, including Australian world athlete of the year Sally Pearson, said they often heard a "double sound" from the starter's gun, prompting uncertainty on how to react.

"It sounds like there are two guns going off all the time," Pearson told Reuters after running an area record 7.85 seconds in her first 60 metres hurdles in three years. "I am just glad I reacted to the first sound I heard."

An International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) spokesman said the world governing body was examining the problem.

"There is no problem with the equipment," Yannis Nikolaou said. "They have checked it."

Some athletes blamed the acoustics of the new arena for the problem.

"Some people hear the first sound and some hear it later," said Jamaican Nesta Carter, who qualified for the 60 metres semi-finals.

But with the threat of disqualification for a false start, sprinters were taking no chance.

American Trell Kimmons, the year's fastest 60 metres man, said he had delayed his start just to be on the safe side.

"I heard two sounds, but I wasn't going to start until everyone else started," Kimmons said. "There might have been three guns."

