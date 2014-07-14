Jamaica's Olympic runner Asafa Powell, who tested positive for doping at the Jamaican Championships in 2013, takes a lunch break on the first day of his hearing before the country's anti-doping commission in Kingston January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON - Jamaican sprinters Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson have had their 18 month drug suspensions cut to six months and are free to continue competing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

"The CAS decided to reduce their period of ineligibility to six months, which has been already served," the global court said in a statement on its website.

CAS said it would announce a reason for its decision in a few weeks.

A Jamaican anti-doping disciplinary panel had suspended former 100 metres world record holder Powell and 2008 Olympic 100m silver medallist Simpson for 18 months after they had tested positive for the stimulant Oxilofrine at the 2013 Jamaican world championships trials.

The sprinters appealed and CAS granted a stay of the decision, allowing them to run beginning last month while it decided the case.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor, editing by Gene Cherry and Steve Keating)