Former Canadian Olympian Ben Johnson speaks during a round table discussion regarding the prevalence of performance-enhancing drugs in sports, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

This week is the 25th anniversary of Ben Johnson's victory in the Seoul Olympics 100 metres final and his subsequent disqualification for doping. Following is a factbox on stanozolol, the steroid Johnson used:

* Derived from the potent male sex hormone dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid commonly used as a performance-enhancing drug in sports.

* It is favoured by athletes and bodybuilders attempting to lose fat while retaining lean body mass. Some users also say it reduces the amount of recovery time needed after injury.

* It is banned from use in national and international sports competition under World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

* Abuse of anabolic steroids such as stanozolol can make people aggressive and cause high blood pressure, liver problems, impotence and declining sperm production in men, kidney failure and heart disease.

* The drug is commonly sold in tablet form under the name Winstrol, and is also available as an injectable medicine under the name Winstrol Depot. It is milky white in colour.

* It was developed by Winthrop Laboratories in 1962 and has been approved by U.S. drug regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans, where it can be used to treat anaemia and angioedema which causes episodes of swelling of the face, extremities, genitals, bowel and throat.

* In animals, vets may prescribe the drug to improve muscle growth, red blood cell production, increase bone density and stimulate the appetite.

