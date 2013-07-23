Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
Philippe Coutinho inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday to move provisionally up to third in the Premier League.
NAIROBI Kenya have withdrawn world silver medallist Silas Kiplagat and three other runners from this week's Diamond League meeting in London, fearing they could be burned out before next month's athletics world championships in Moscow.
"London is too close to Moscow and this may burn out our athletes," Athletics Kenya (AK) president Isaiah Kiplagat told reporters on Tuesday.
"We shall not allow the athletes we selected for the world championships to run in any other (Diamond) League races until after Moscow.
"Our athletes should learn from Russian athletes who have not featured in the (Diamond) League meetings because they want to perform well at home."
As well as Silas Kiplagat, who is the world silver medallist in 1,500m, Nixon Chepseba, Conseslus Kipruto and Olympic steeplechase bronze medallist Abel Mutai have been withdrawn from the London meeting on Friday and Saturday.
Kenyan athletes and AK were criticised last year when Kenya underperformed at the London Olympics, with many observers saying the runners looked jaded after racing in events ahead of the Games.
Silas Kiplagat won the 1,500m race at the Kenyan trials ahead of world champion Asbel Kiprop, while Chepseba was third. Teenager Kipruto won the 3,000m steeplechase ahead of Mutai.
Kenya have selected 42 athletes for the world championships which run from August 10-18.
(Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left to rue poor finishing as they were held to a dour 0-0 home draw by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to miss a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished Augsburg 6-0 with forward Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick to protect their 13-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig who beat bottom club Darmstadt 98 4-0 on Saturday.