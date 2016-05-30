NAIROBI, The IAAF has extended the suspensions of three former leading Kenyan athletics officials by six months, lead investigator Sharad Rao said on Monday.

The east African nation, a global powerhouse in middle and long-distance running, has been in the spotlight recently following allegations of widespread doping by its athletes.

The three senior officials were provisionally suspended by the IAAF on Nov. 30, accused of subverting anti-doping processes.

“The suspensions have been extended for a further 180 days in respect of (Isaiah) Kiplagat, (David) Okeyo and (Joseph) Kinyua,” Rao told Reuters on Monday.

“Their suspensions were due to end on May 29, but that has been extended for a further 180 days,” said Rao.

“I have received their formal responses denying all allegations against them,” he said.

Up to 40 Kenyan athletes have failed doping tests in the past four years, forcing global anti-doping agency WADA to demand greater action. Three-times former Boston Marathon champion Rita Jeptoo is serving a two-year ban.

In a bid to meet WADA compliance and avoid being barred from international competitions including this year's Rio Olympic Games, Kenya's Parliament enacted anti-doping laws in April and the government set up the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

WADA, however, rejected the laws and proposed a raft of amendments, which were rushed through parliament last week and are awaiting presidential assent.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)