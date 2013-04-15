April 15 Two explosions rocked the Boston
Marathon on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring
dozens, as runners crossed the finish line on a day when tens of
thousands of people pack the city's streets to watch one of the
world's best-known marathons.
Following are responses from political leaders:
* U.S. President Barack Obama: "We still do not know who did
this or why. But make no mistake: we will get to the bottom of
this. Any responsible individual, any responsible groups will
feel the full weight of justice."
* Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick: "This is a horrific
day in Boston. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have
been injured."
* Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada: "It is truly a
sad day when an event as inspiring as the Boston Marathon is
clouded by such senseless violence. Our thoughts and prayers are
with those injured or affected by this horrible incident. We
stand with our American neighbors in this difficult time."
* Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, currently a
teaching fellow at Harvard and a spectator at the marathon:
"It's unavoidable to remember that the planes that were hijacked
and struck the twin towers on September 11th departed from
Boston."
* U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat from California
who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee: "It's
diabolical ... We have special efforts at the World Series and
football games and baseball games and the Masters. And yet
here's some people that picked a 25-mike run, which is very hard
to guard ... I don't believe we are complacent about our
security."
* U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss, Republican from Georgia, who
is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence:
"As the evidence mounts that this was a terrorist attack, our
intelligence and law enforcement agencies must do whatever is
necessary to find and interrogate those responsible so we can
prevent similar attacks."
* U.S. Congressman Peter King, Republican from New York, who
is chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on
Counterintelligence & Terrorism and a Member of Select Committee
on Intelligence: "Americans will not be deterred by terrorism.
We will hunt down and bring to justice the cowards responsible
for today's attack."
* New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: "As law enforcement
authorities investigate today's explosions in Boston, I ask all
New Yorkers to keep the victims and their families in your
thoughts and prayers ... the NYPD has stepped up security at
strategic locations and critical infrastructure ... We have
1,000 members of the NYPD assigned to counterterrorism duties,
and they - along with the entire NYPD and the investments we
have made in counterterrorism infrastructure - are being fully
mobilized to protect our city."