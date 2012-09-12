LONDON The London Marathon raised more money for charity than ever before and broke the fund-raising world record for the sixth straight year, organisers said on Wednesday.

Marathon runners raised 52.8 million pounds, one million more than last year, bringing the total raised since the race began in 1981 to 610.7 million pounds.

"We are extremely pleased to announce another amazing record amount of money raised for charities by London Marathon runners," race director Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

"The fact that this figure increased again for the sixth year in a row, despite the well publicised economic woes, shows just how committed our runners are to raising funds for good causes."

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)