Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Kenyan Dickson Chumba pulled away from compatriot Sammy Kitwara and comfortably won a slow Chicago Marathon in a sweep for the African nation on Sunday.
Chumba, wearing a bright yellow singlet, clocked an unofficial 2 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds as twice runner-up Kitwara recorded his fourth consecutive top-four finish, placing 25 seconds behind.
Kenyan Sammy Ndungu took third.
World half-marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat claimed the women's race, breaking away at 40km.
The race was run without pace-setters for the first time in 26 years and it noticeably affected times and strategy on the flat, typically fast course.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.