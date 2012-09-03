MEXICO CITY A runner died of a heart attack after collapsing at the finish of Sunday's Mexico City marathon won by Kenyan Peter Lemayian Knaya.

Mexican Juan Pablo de la Mora asked for help when he felt ill after crossing the line and died in hospital later, organisers said.

The first three in the men's marathon were Kenyan runners, with Elisha Chumo second and Hillary Kipchirchir third.

Ethiopia's Amare Shewarge Alene was first in the women's race followed by Kenyan Truphena Tarus and Mexican Maritza Arenas.

