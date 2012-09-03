Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MEXICO CITY A runner died of a heart attack after collapsing at the finish of Sunday's Mexico City marathon won by Kenyan Peter Lemayian Knaya.
Mexican Juan Pablo de la Mora asked for help when he felt ill after crossing the line and died in hospital later, organisers said.
The first three in the men's marathon were Kenyan runners, with Elisha Chumo second and Hillary Kipchirchir third.
Ethiopia's Amare Shewarge Alene was first in the women's race followed by Kenyan Truphena Tarus and Mexican Maritza Arenas.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Stephen Wood)
PARIS Rain and storms could disrupt quarter-final action at the French Open on Tuesday when local favourite Kristina Mladenovic takes on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky and men's champion Novak Djokovic is due to face rising Austrian talent Dominic Thiem.