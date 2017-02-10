Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Peres Jepchirchir set a world record in the women's half marathon on Friday, the Kenyan clocking a time of one hour, five minutes and six seconds in the United Arab Emirates as runners from the East African nation swept the podium places.
The 23-year-old world champion crossed the line in the Ras al-Khaimah half marathon three seconds quicker than the mark set by fellow Kenyan Florence Kiplagat in Barcelona two years ago, although the new record remains subject to ratification.
Three-time race-winner Mary Keitany finished seven seconds behind the winner, while Joyciline Jepkosgei rounded out the top three in a time of 1:06:08.
Kenya also dominated the men's race, with Bedan Karoki, who won silver at last year's World Half Marathon Championships and World Cross Country Championships, winning in a time of 59:10.
Ethiopia's Yigrem Demelash finished nine seconds behind Karoki, while Kenya's Augustine Choge was a further seven seconds back in third.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.