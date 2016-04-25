David Seath, a 31-year-old officer in the British army, died after collapsing just three miles short of the 26-mile London Marathon finish line, the event organisers said on Monday.

Seath, from Cowdenbeath in Scotland, received immediate medical attention on the spot on Sunday and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but pronounced dead a short time afterward. No cause of death was given.

In the London Marathon's 35-year history, 11 participants have died. Before Seath, the most recent death of a competitor in the 40,000-person race was Robert Berry, shortly after he crossed the finish line in 2014.

