Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Britain's Jo Pavey will run the London Marathon in April, organisers announced on Tuesday, with the five-time Olympian aiming to set a personal best as well as qualify for the World Championships in August.
Pavey, 43, who ran the event in 2011 setting a personal best of two hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, became the first British female track athlete to compete at five Olympic Games when she ran the 10,000 metres in Rio de Janeiro last summer.
"I'm always looking for a new challenge," she said.
"I wanted to be sure I was injury-free and could crack on with my training before committing which I am and I'm really excited about the challenge."
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.