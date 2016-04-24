Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
LONDON Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his place as the world's leading marathon man by successfully defending his London Marathon title on Sunday in the second fastest time ever run.
In a record-breaking duel with his Kenyan compatriot Stanley Biwott, Kipchoge clocked an unofficial 2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds, just outside the world record mark of 2:02:57 held by another Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.
Kipchoge, who has lost only one of his seven marathons, powered away from New York champion Biwott over the last three kilometres to shatter Kenyan Wilson Kipsang's course record of 2:04:29.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.