Soccer - Under-20 success shows England's got talent, says Southgate
GLASGOW England manager Gareth Southgate says critics of the country’s youth development scheme have been proved wrong by the Three Lions' march to the Under-20 World Cup final.
LONDON Kenyan Wilson Kipsang won the men's London marathon in an unofficial time of two hours four minutes and 43 seconds on Sunday.
(Editing by Toby Davis)
GLASGOW England manager Gareth Southgate says critics of the country’s youth development scheme have been proved wrong by the Three Lions' march to the Under-20 World Cup final.
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.