WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
LONDON Kenyan world record holder Wilson Kipsang won the men's London Marathon for a second time with an unofficial time of two hours four minutes 29 seconds on Sunday.
Compatriot Stanley Biwott took second and Ethiopian Tsegaye Kebede third.
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.