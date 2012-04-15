Kenya's Stanley Biwott crosses the finish line to win the 36th Paris Marathon in Paris April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Kenya's Stanley Biwott broke away with around 10 kilometres left to win the Paris marathon in a race record on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Biwott clocked two hours five minutes 11 seconds over 42.195 km to beat fellow Kenyan Vincent Kipruto's previous Paris mark by 36 seconds.

"The pace was a bit slow and I knew if I could up the pace a little but I could win it. And when I went, I knew I was going to win it," Biwott told French TV channel France 3.

Ethiopia's Raji Assefa was second, crossing the finish line on Avenue Foch one minute 12 seconds behind on a chilly morning.

Ethiopian Tirfi Beyene won the women's race in a Paris record of two hours 21 minutes 39 seconds.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alastair Himmer)