NEW YORK Mary Keitany of Kenya won the women's race in the chilly, windy New York City Marathon on Sunday in an unofficial time of two hours 25 minutes seven seconds.

Compatriot Jemima Sumgong finished second, three seconds behind after dueling with Keitany over the last two miles, while Portugal's Sara Moreira, running her first marathon, was third in 2:25:59.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)