De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad
LONDON Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
LONDON Kenyan Mary Keitany retained her women's London marathon title in an unofficial time of two hours 18 minutes 36 seconds on Sunday.
(Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
GLASGOW England manager Gareth Southgate says critics of the country’s youth development scheme have been proved wrong by the Three Lions' march to the Under-20 World Cup final.