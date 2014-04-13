WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
LONDON World champion Edna Kiplagat won the women's London Marathon in an unofficial time of two hours 20 minutes 20 seconds on Sunday.
Compatriot Florence Kiplagat was second and Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba third.
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.