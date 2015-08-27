Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World championships Men's Discus Throw Qualification on Thursday Group A 1. Fedrick Dacres (Jamaica) 65.77 Q 2. Piotr Malachowski (Poland) 65.59 Q 3. Apostolos Parellis (Cyprus) 64.41 Q 4. Vikas Gowda (India) 63.86 Q 5. Philip Milanov (Belgium) 63.85 Q 6. Daniel Stahl (Sweden) 62.66 Q 7. Julian Wruck (Australia) 62.63 Q 8. Victor Hogan (South Africa) 62.41 9. Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania) 62.22 10. Martin Kupper (Estonia) 61.59 11. Zoltan Koevago (Hungary) 61.37 12. Martin Wierig (Germany) 61.35 13. Lukas Weisshaidinger (Austria) 61.26 14. Ronald Juliao (Brazil) 61.02 . Rodney Brown (U.S.) NoM Group B 1. Gerd Kanter (Estonia) 64.78 Q 2. Robert Urbanek (Poland) 64.23 Q 3. Christoph Harting (Germany) 64.23 Q 4. Mauricio Ortega (Colombia) 62.54 Q 5. Benn Harradine (Australia) 62.48 Q 6. Daniel Jasinski (Germany) 61.70 7. Chad Wright (Jamaica) 61.53 8. Jason Morgan (Jamaica) 60.85 9. Axel Haerstedt (Sweden) 60.52 10. Ehsan Hadadi (Iran) 60.39 11. Alex Rose (Samoa) 59.07 12. Russ Winger (U.S.) 58.69 13. Eisa Mohamed Al Zankawi (Kuwait) 58.68 14. Lois Maikel Martinez (Spain) 58.01 15. Jared Schuurmans (U.S.) 57.74 16. Gerhard Mayer (Austria) 57.73