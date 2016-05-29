LONDON Briton's Paralympic champion David Weir became the first wheelchair athlete to complete a mile in under three minutes on Sunday.
The six-times London Marathon winner raced to a record of two minutes 57 seconds -- breaking his own previous best by six seconds -- in the Westminster Mile event in London.
"I've always said I could do it," said Weir, adding that he had completed 'the perfect race' ahead of second-placed South African Ernst van Dyk at the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace.
Weir also won the event in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Fallon)