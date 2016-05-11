Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway competes in the men's javelin throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

OSLO Former European, world and Olympic champion javelin thrower Andreas Thorkildsen has quit the sport, the 34-year-old Norwegian announced on Wednesday.

Thorkildsen, who won gold at the Athens and Beijing Olympics and was crowned world champion in Berlin in 2009, took to Instagram to announce his decision.

"Have decided to end my career as a professional javelin thrower. It's been a fun ride," he said. "Thanks for all the support these years. Thanks to everyone who have helped me along the way."

Thorkildsen is one of Norway's most popular and high-profile athletes also known for his close friendship with his nearest rival for many years, Finland's Tero Pitkamaki.

