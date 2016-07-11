Aug 22, 2015; Beijing, China; Brianne Theisen-Eaton (CAN) runs 12.98 in the heptathlon 100m hurdles during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Athletics - IAAF Diamond League 2015 - Sainsbury's Anniversary Games - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England - 25/7/15Canada's Shawn Barber in action during the men's pole vault finalReuters / Phil Noble

World champions Shawn Barber and Derek Drouin and heptathlon favourite Brianne Theisen-Eaton headline a 65-member Canadian athletics team for the Rio Olympics announced on Monday.

Barber won the pole vault at the 2015 world championships in Beijing and Drouin claimed the high jump title. He also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Theisen-Eaton has the top heptathlon score in the world this year and is the two-time world outdoor silver medallist and 2016 world indoor champion.

Decathlete Damian Warner and sprinter Andre De Grasse also will be looking for medals at the Aug 5-21 Games.

"This is the strongest and most well-rounded team I have ever been a part of," said Theisen-Eaton.

"The team counts multiple world medallists and a talented roster who will challenge for the podium."

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Frank Pingue)