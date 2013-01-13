LONDON An international grand prix circuit for elite athletes with disabilities will be launched in April by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), according to a report in The Independent on Sunday.

The newspaper said the IPC's version of the able-bodied Diamond League will comprise eight meetings at venues around the world with two, including the final, to be held in Britain.

"It's a massive development," Sophia Warner, the 2012 Paralympian in her new role as commercial director of UK Athletics, was quoted as saying.

Aled Davies, the Welshman who won discus gold and a shot put bronze in the F42 category at last year's London Olympics, added: "It's incredible news. This is just what we need."

The IPC was not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Stephen Wood)