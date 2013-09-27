Jamaica's former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell leaves a conference center, after a panel was chosen to investigate his positive test for the banned stimulant oxilofrine in last June's national championships, in Kingston September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON, Jamaica Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell and Olympic 4x100 relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson will appear before a disciplinary panel of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission in January.

The two sprinters, who were among five Jamaicans to test positive at their country's national championships last June, were given the dates on Friday during a preliminary hearing at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston.

Simpson will face the panel January 7-8 while Powell will appear from January 14-15 in an attempt to clear their names.

