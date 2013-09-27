Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
KINGSTON, Jamaica Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell and Olympic 4x100 relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson will appear before a disciplinary panel of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission in January.
The two sprinters, who were among five Jamaicans to test positive at their country's national championships last June, were given the dates on Friday during a preliminary hearing at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston.
Simpson will face the panel January 7-8 while Powell will appear from January 14-15 in an attempt to clear their names.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.