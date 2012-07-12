Asafa Powell (L) takes a break after the men's 100 meters quarters-final heats at the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston city June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

KINGSTON, Jamaica Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell has withdrawn from Friday's Diamond League meeting in London to rest his injured groin, his agent Paul Doyle said on Thursday.

The former world record holder was scheduled to face American Tyson Gay in the 100 metres dash but pulled out, as a precaution to save himself for the London Olympics, starting later this month.

"He's not going to run," Doyle told reporters on a conference call.

"we decided not to run because there's still a bit of pain in the groin, so he doesn't want to risk anything before the Olympics."

"He'll be fine for the Olympics, but we decided not to race this week."

Two weeks ago, Powell had to be helped off the track after finishing third behind world champion Yohan Blake and world record holder Usain Bolt at the Jamaican Olympic trials.

Last summer, he withdrew from world championships in South Korea, with a similar groin injury but his agent said the latest setback was not serious.

"We've just being treating his groin so it heals," Doyle said.

"He feels fine now, but we've decided to take some more rest, then train, so he'll be ready for the Olympics."

