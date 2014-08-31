BERLIN Poland's European hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk set a world record of 79.58 metres at the ISTAF meeting in Berlin's Olympic stadium on Sunday.

The London 2012 Olympics silver medallist improved the world record by 16 centimetres from the 79.42 set by Germany's Betty Heidler in 2011. Heidler finished second on Sunday.

"A standing ovation, that's amazing," said the former world champion, who won her 2009 world title with another world record in the same iconic stadium.

"I had a really good feeling that I could break the record. This stadium brings me luck. But I must stay grounded because I have a flight to catch and no time to celebrate in Berlin."

The 29-year-old was in a class of her own from the start, setting the world record on her second attempt.

Wlodarczyk has also two European titles to her credit, with her second success coming this month in Zurich.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)