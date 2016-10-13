General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Five Russian race walkers have been handed four year bans by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after testing positive for the banned blood booster EPO in June 2015, the international tribunal said on Thursday.

Elmira Alembekova, Ivan Noskov, Mikhail Ryzhov, Vera Sokolova and Denis Strelkov have also had all their competitive results between June 2, 2015 and July 15, 2015 disqualified.

Accordingly, they will be stripped of any medals, titles, points, prize and appearance money received during this period, CAS said in a statement.

Alembekova is a two-time European Cup champion who won gold in the European Championships in Zurich in 2014. Ryzhov won silver in the 50 kilometres at the 2013 World Championships.

Noskov won bronze in the 50km at the 2014 European Championships, while Strelkov won bronze in the 20km at the same event. Sokolova, the 2003 World Youth Champion, won the European Cup in May last year.

