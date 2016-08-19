Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
MOSCOW The first Olympic champion in the history of the Soviet Union, the discus thrower Nina Ponomareva, has died at the age 87, the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) announced on its website www.rusathletics.com on Friday.
At the country's debut Olympics in Helsinki in 1952, she won with an Olympic record of 51.42.
Ponomareva also won a bronze at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne and a gold four years later in Rome.
After finishing her competitive career, she began coaching Soviet athletes.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.