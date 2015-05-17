SHANGHAI Liu Xiang reduced his fans to tears in his home Shanghai Stadium on Sunday as China’s finest athlete was given a fittingly heartfelt send-off at the conclusion of one of the sport’s most pioneering careers.

Liu’s lips seemed to wobble with emotion at a ceremony to mark his achievements at the end of the Diamond League meeting.

“I’ve been very honoured to be an athlete," he told his adoring followers. "I’m very happy that today I have an opportunity to say goodbye.

"I have been moved by your concern for me, your understanding and your encouragement. I am grateful and very honoured.”

Even his hurdling opponents, who got used to chasing the man who achieved the rare triple crown of being a world record breaker, world and Olympic champion, flocked to be involved in the tribute, joining Liu in a lap of honour.

Liu, who had been plagued by injuries, finally gave up any hope of a comeback at the age of 31 last month but he plans to play a role in the future of Chinese athletics.

On Sunday, he watched two of China's leading women, shot putter Gong Lijiao and javelin thrower Lu Huihui, triumph.

"Today, I support my friends (Chinese athletes) with every step, with every hurdle," he said.

"I am convinced that from today we will have even more athletes who are even more outstanding.”

Earlier, world champion David Oliver had won the 110 metres hurdles, the climax to the track programme, in 13.17 seconds, after a thrilling battle with Cuban Orlando Ortega.

Yet American Oliver was not bothered that his thunder was to be completely stolen by Liu.

"Being a part of something as momentous as Liu’s retirement was a great honour for me," he said.

"To see him now at the end of his career was pretty emotional. I could see for him it was too. I could see people in the crowd were crying. He meant a lot to the Chinese community.”

To world athletics too.

For although Liu suffered cruel misfortune at the London and -- more gallingly -- the Beijing Olympics, those disappointments could not conceal his trailblazing spirit.

"I want to prove to all the world that Asians can run very fast,” he once said.

He did just that, his monument standing as that world record run of 12.88 seconds in Lausanne nine years ago, still the third fastest ever.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, Editing by Ed Osmond)