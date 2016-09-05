Spanish athlete Bruno Hortelano has suffered a serious hand injury in a car accident in Madrid and undergone an operation, his agent said on Monday.

Hortelano holds the Spanish record for the 100 meters and 200 meters and won the 200 metre Gold medal at the European Championships in Amsterdam in July.

The 24-year-old went to the Rio Olympics but narrowly failed to qualify for the 200 meters final.

"Bruno Hortelano was in a traffic accident early this morning in Madrid. He is being operated for an injury on his right hand," Hortelano's agent Alberto Armas wrote posted Twitter.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Hortelano was in the passenger's seat at the time of the accident and sustained broken tendons and bones in his right hand.

He also received a blow to the head but that injury is not being treated as serious. He was treated at the Doce de Octubre hospital in the Spanish capital.

