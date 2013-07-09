LONDON Turkish athletics, already reeling from a series of high-profile doping cases, is poised to reveal another tranche of positive tests after the country was targeted by anti-doping investigators.

Media reports on Tuesday suggested that up to 30 Turkish athletes could face doping suspensions, although suggestions that the results could lead to a ban for the country from August's world championships in Moscow look unfounded.

In May Asli Cakir Alptekin, last year's women's 1,500 metres Olympic champion who had already served a two-year doping ban, was provisionally suspended after abnormalities were detected in her "biological passport" while double European 100m hurdles champion Nevin Yanit tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Another eight athletes reportedly failed tests at last month's European Team Championships in England.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) conducted a large number of tests ahead of and during last month's Mediterranean Games in the Turkish city of Mersin and though neither they or the Turkish Federation have announced further positive tests, the governing body did confirm the country had been targeted.

"The IAAF is aware of media speculation surrounding recent anti-doping control tests, in and out of competition, of a number of Turkish athletes," the organisation said in a statement.

"Following concerns highlighted by abnormal biological passport values the IAAF, with the national anti-doping agency, intensified the testing programme in Turkey, the results of which remain on-going in accordance with IAAF Rules."

Biological passports work by creating individual blood profiles for each athlete, rather than testing for specific, performance-enhancing drugs.

If an athlete's blood readings then deviate markedly from previous measures they can face a doping charge.

The National Olympic Committee of Turkey (NOCT) said it was "taking the matter very seriously" and "urgently reviewing all alleged and any confirmed doping cases involving Turkish athletes with the Turkish government and all relevant sports and anti-doping authorities."

"The NOC of Turkey and the Turkish government have a zero-tolerance policy on doping in sport and therefore we have been cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, fully with all relevant investigations to resolve these cases as quickly and decisively as possible," the NOC said in a statement.

"The fight against doping is one of the most pressing issues facing world sport right now, and Turkey is playing its part as a proud member of the global sports community."

If the suggested numbers of around 30 new positive tests are confirmed, Turkey would rocket onto the "podium of shame", currently topped by India and Russia, host of the world championships, who both have more than 40 athletes serving suspensions.

Widespread doping revelations would also not be welcomed by the Istanbul bid committee hoping to secure the 2020 Olympics. (Editing by Justin Palmer)