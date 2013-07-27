Tiger Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
RALEIGH, North Carolina Former world sprint champion Tyson Gay's B sample from an out-of-competition test in May has been confirmed positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday, while adding he had returned another positive test.
"We can confirm that the B sample analysis of a sample collected from Mr. Gay has been completed and that the B sample analysis has confirmed the A sample findings," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement to Reuters.
Tygart also said an additional sample collected from the American sprinter had also returned "an adverse A sample finding."
A tearful Gay said in an interview on July 14 that his A sample from the out-of-competition test in May had returned a positive result for a substance he would not disclose.
The 2007 world double sprint champion then asked the B sample be tested.
He has withdrawn from the U.S. team for next month's world championships in Moscow.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident the Premier League club will be doing "interesting" business during the next transfer window while acknowledging that he may not get all his first-choice targets.
South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by four shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.