Tyson Gay of the U.S. reacts after finishing fourth in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

RALEIGH, North Carolina Former world sprint champion Tyson Gay's B sample from an out-of-competition test in May has been confirmed positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday, while adding he had returned another positive test.

"We can confirm that the B sample analysis of a sample collected from Mr. Gay has been completed and that the B sample analysis has confirmed the A sample findings," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement to Reuters.

Tygart also said an additional sample collected from the American sprinter had also returned "an adverse A sample finding."

A tearful Gay said in an interview on July 14 that his A sample from the out-of-competition test in May had returned a positive result for a substance he would not disclose.

The 2007 world double sprint champion then asked the B sample be tested.

He has withdrawn from the U.S. team for next month's world championships in Moscow.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)