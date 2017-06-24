Malan leads England to series win over South Africa
England debutant Dawid Malan's hard-hitting 78 helped the hosts to a 19-run victory over South Africa in their Twenty 20 international at Cardiff on Sunday to secure a 2-1 series win.
SACRAMENTO, California American Blake Leeper broke South African Oscar Pistorius's T43 paralympic world record in the 400 metres when he ran 45.25 seconds at the U.S. athletics championships on Friday, officials said.
"It is hard to believe. To run 45.25 to break the world record, I am excited for the future," said the 27-year-old Tennessee native who lives in Southern California.
Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee.
Pistorius set his record of 45.39 seconds at Daegu, South Korea in August, 2011.
Paralympic gold medallist Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Sacramento, California; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
England debutant Dawid Malan's hard-hitting 78 helped the hosts to a 19-run victory over South Africa in their Twenty 20 international at Cardiff on Sunday to secure a 2-1 series win.
MOSCOW Chile reached the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Australia, who muscled the South Americans out of their stride but exited the tournament after wasting their chances.