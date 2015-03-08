PARIS Frenchman Yohann Diniz broke the 20-km race walk world record at the French championships on Sunday.

Diniz, who also holds the 50-km world record, clocked one hour 17:02 minutes in Arles to improve the previous record held by Russian Vladimir Kanaykin since 2007, by 14 seconds.

"I felt like I was flying," said Diniz, who accelerated in the final five kilometres.

Diniz, however, has never made it to the podium of a world championships or Olympic Games in 20km, his best performance being a silver medal over 50km at the 2007 world championships.

