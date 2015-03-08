Prioritising Europa League not a gamble, says Mourinho
LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defended his decision to prioritise the Europa League ahead of the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday.
PARIS Frenchman Yohann Diniz broke the 20-km race walk world record at the French championships on Sunday.
Diniz, who also holds the 50-km world record, clocked one hour 17:02 minutes in Arles to improve the previous record held by Russian Vladimir Kanaykin since 2007, by 14 seconds.
"I felt like I was flying," said Diniz, who accelerated in the final five kilometres.
Diniz, however, has never made it to the podium of a world championships or Olympic Games in 20km, his best performance being a silver medal over 50km at the 2007 world championships.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defended his decision to prioritise the Europa League ahead of the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday.
MUMBAI India goalkeeper Subrata Paul has three weeks to present his case before an anti-doping panel after his 'A' sample tested positive for a banned substance, the chief of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said on Wednesday.