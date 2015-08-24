Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World championships Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats on Monday Heat 1 1. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:25.55 Q 2. Virginia Nyambura (Kenya) 9:28.50 Q 3. Stephanie Garcia (U.S.) 9:29.34 Q 4. Madeline Heiner (Australia) 9:30.79 5. Amina Bettiche (Algeria) 9:36.10 6. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:36.83 7. Marusa Mismas (Slovenia) 9:37.73 8. Camilla Richardsson (Finland) 9:53.13 9. Michelle Finn (Ireland) 9:55.27 10. Muriel Coneo (Colombia) 9:55.53 11. Lyudmila Lebedeva (Russia) 9:58.65 12. Rosa Flanagan (New Zealand) 10:00.71 . Hanane Ouhaddou (Morocco) DSQ . Aisha Praught (Jamaica) DSQ . Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus) DNF Heat 2 1. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:24.38 Q 2. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:24.92 Q 3. Roseline Chepngetich (Kenya) 9:25.91 Q 4. Lalita Babar (India) 9:27.86 Q 5. Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco) 9:28.18 Q 6. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:29.09 Q 7. OEzlem Kaya (Turkey) 9:30.23 Q 8. Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine) 9:36.87 9. Birtukan Fente (Ethiopia) 9:39.77 10. Erin Teschuk (Canada) 9:40.07 11. Victoria Mitchell (Australia) 9:43.73 12. Silvia Danekova (Bulgaria) 9:46.31 13. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:48.24 14. Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden) 9:50.79 15. Ekaterina Doseykina (Russia) 10:13.26 Heat 3 1. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:26.19 Q 2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:26.47 Q 3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:27.19 Q 4. Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco) 9:27.87 Q 5. Ruth Chebet (Bahrain) 9:27.93 Q 6. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:31.97 7. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:39.35 8. Sandra Eriksson (Finland) 9:39.64 9. Lucie Sekanova (Czech Republic) 9:45.72 10. Klara Bodinson (Sweden) 9:50.13 11. Tugba Guevenc (Turkey) 9:58.07 12. Natalya Aristarkhova (Russia) 10:02.79 13. Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland) 10:05.10 14. Zhang Xinyan (China) 10:13.25 15. Rolanda Bell (Panama) 10:33.78
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12