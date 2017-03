Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) pushes Mike Rodgers of the U.S. in jest after winning his men's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW A relaxed Usain Bolt led a quartet of Jamaicans into the world 100 metres final later on Sunday by flexing his legs to win his semi-final in 9.92 seconds.

Bolt, looking to regain the world title he lost to compatriot Yohan Blake in 2011 after infamously false-starting and suffering disqualification from the final, stepped up his efforts from Saturday's first-round heat.

The six-times Olympic gold medallist eased through a few gears to overhaul Mike Rodgers, joining compatriots Nickel Ashmeade, whose 9.90 was the fastest of the three semis, Kemar Bailey-Cole and Nesta Carter in the 1750 GMT final in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

Completing the final line-up were Americans Rodgers and Justin Gatlin, Briton James Dasaolu and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)